‘Deadliest Days’

With the summer driving season getting into full swing, officials remind drivers to make motor-vehicle safety a priority.
Recently released federal statistics show that 2021 traffic fatalities involving drivers of all ages reached a 16-year high, increasing 10.5% over 2020, according to a statement released last week by the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Also, AAA warns that early crash data nationally suggests that this year may be significantly worse.
The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day in the U.S. is often referred to as the “Deadliest 100 Days” by driver-safety groups because it is a dangerous time statistically for teen drivers.
Young motorists are no longer in school, and they are out on the roads, driving more and driving at night, which is a different risk factor for inexperienced drivers, Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesman, told the Press & Dakotan.
“However, with crashes and fatalities up across the board for drivers of all ages, we thought that it was important to create awareness of this issue and hopefully get people to pay better attention to safely driving their vehicle,” he said.
The data released by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) shows an increase in crash fatalities on urban and rural roads for all age groups, genders and crash types.
Nationally, fatal accidents on rural interstate roads went up 15%.
In South Dakota by the end of May 2020, there had been 9,388 individuals in accidents with 30 fatalities (.3%), according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Crash Analysis Tool. By this time last year, that number had risen to 9,763 individuals in accidents and 48 fatalities (.5%).
However, motor-vehicle fatalities this year have fallen 33% compared to the same time last year, according to a press release issued just prior to the Memorial Day weekend by the DPS.
“During the 2021 Memorial Day holiday period, there were 177 motor vehicle crashes In South Dakota resulting in one death and 36 injuries,” according to the release. “Speed, alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt continue to be leading factors in most of the state’s motor vehicle fatalities.”
Steward added distracted driving to this list of behaviors that play a key role in the incidence and severity of crashes.
“Distracted driving is really a growing problem, and seat belt use is down,” he said. “These basic tenets of traffic safety seem not to be focused on by many drivers.”
Unfortunately, national crash statistics bear that out, he noted.
“You really have to drive defensively because so many people just don’t seem to be paying attention to the road when they’re driving,” Steward said. “That’s a scary thing when you’re driving a vehicle that weighs a ton or a couple of tons. Those are dangerous weapons if you’re striking another vehicle and not aware of what’s going on around you.”
Safe driving behaviors include slowing down, keeping attention focused on the road, avoiding distractions and not driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“Also, always use your seatbelt — everybody in the vehicle — every trip, every time regardless of whether you’re driving in a rural area or city area. Even if it’s just a short trip down the block, you never know when a crash is going to happen,” he said. “(An accident) may not be your fault. You may be hit by someone else who’s not paying attention or is just having a bad day, and seatbelts can really protect you from serious injury and death.”
Steward recommends that parents reiterate those safety messages to inexperienced drivers or teens.
“It’s important for anyone operating a vehicle to take that responsibility seriously and make a concerted effort to engage in safe driving behaviors for themselves, their passengers and others using the roadways, including those in other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.
