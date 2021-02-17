VERMILLION — The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) has announced the fourth round of the Vermillion Victory Bonds program will be relaunched to kick off #LOVermillion Week celebrations.
Vermillion Victory Bonds is a discounted gift card marketplace that was created and launched by the VCDC during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the three previous instalments has seen $250,000 in sales go towards supporting local Vermillion businesses.
“We have been extremely proud of the success of the Vermillion Victory Bonds program,” said Nate Welch, president and CEO of the VCDC. “The show of support towards supporting our local businesses is a testament to the character of the Vermillion community.”
Just like in previous sales, the gift cards will be sold at a 20% discount through LiveVermillion.com. The gift card marketplace will go live at 12:01 a.m. Sunday Feb. 14, and continue throughout the week, or until the fund contributions run out.
Each year, #LOVermillion Day is held the week of Valentine’s Day and entering into the fourth annual event, the VCDC is expanding the footprint into a week-long celebration. Alongside the launch of Vermillion Victory Bonds, the VCDC will sponsor the USD Women’s Volleyball game on Valentine’s Day to celebrate the community’s love for Vermillion and the essential partnership between the community and the University of South Dakota. This partnership is an integral part of what makes Vermillion the community it is. The VCDC will be giving away free #LOVermillion face masks to the first 500 fans arriving at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Sunday Feb. 14, for the game against Omaha at 4 p.m.
To celebrate and promote the many different things that people could declare their “Love for Vermillion,” in addition to the opportunity to support businesses by purchasing Victory Bonds, community members can participate in a social media competition which will highlight the “Great 8 of Vermillion” campaign.
The social media photograph competition will go live on the VCDC’s Instagram page (@vermillionsd) titled the “Great 8 of Vermillion.” Iconic locations in the Vermillion Area will be featured, and participants will be asked to post pictures from these locations, as well as others they love to visit, on their Instagram feed, tagging the VCDC. Each post will count as an entry into the giveaway, with the prizes to be announced shortly.
To purchase gift cards or learn more about #LOVermillion Week 2021 festivities, visit LiveVermillion.com. Follow the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company on social media for more information about the events and continue to engage on Facebook @LiveVermillion, Twitter @VermillionSD, and Instagram @VermillionSD.
For more information about #LOVermillion Week, contact Megan Davidson, Director of Strategic Communications & Tourism at Megan@VermillionChamber.com or call the VCDC offices at 605-624-5571.
