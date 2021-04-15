The following piano and organ students of Dr. James and Marilyn Nyberg performed in recital Sunday, March 28, at Trinity Lutheran church: Ashton, Braxton and Remington Adams, Iyana and Zane Becker, John and Kate Dickes (students of Gilbert DeWitte in Sioux Falls), Eva Koerner, Lily Neu, Ryan Stapish, Grace and Isaac Steffen, Anders Van Olson, Jerry Webber, Caden, Reina and Sienna Wieman, Lucas and Maximo Williamson and Laura Zimmerman.
Also performing were the following string students of Britta Stapish: Zane Becker, viola; Anders Van Olson, Sephora and Selena Ngyuen, violin; Joshua Stapish and Iyana Becker, cello.
The Nybergs concluded the program with a two-piano performance.
