Yankton Co. Commission Informally Discusses Marijuana

With the City of Yankton looking at preparations for the prospect of legalized marijuana, the county is looking at getting the ball rolling on what its own standards may look like.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, commissioners quickly exhausted the non-Board of Adjustment agenda items and held an informal discussion on looking at the county’s policies in light of the passage of Initiated Measure 26 (medicinal marijuana) and Constitutional Amendment A (recreational marijuana) last November.
Commissioner Joseph Healy said it may be prudent to start working with the city as the City of Yankton begins its own research efforts.
“At some point, we’re going to have to have some discussions on the legalization of marijuana,” Healy said. “The city is moving forward. They hired that (consultant) and they’re having discussions. I don’t know if it make sense for one of us to kind of be in discussions with the city. I think it’s going to be important that we’re on the same page.”
Last week, the Yankton City Commission voted to hire Bill Effting, a professional consultant who — while working for various municipalities in Colorado — has experience with the transition into legalization and has advised other municipalities on how to handle the legalization of marijuana. The City Commission is slated to hold a work session with Effting later this month.
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox noted she’s already been contacted by Yankton’s city attorney.
“Ross Den Herder contacted me about potentially getting on the same page so we can maximize our efforts,” she said.
County Commissioner Dan Klimisch said there are additional resources that the county could seek out as well.
“Another resource with that would be the Public Assurance License,” he said. “They were kind of leaning toward recommending that (sellers) at least get a conditional-use (permit). That could be subject to change, but they had a pretty good conference on that.”
However, with a legal challenge mounted against Amendment A, Howey-Fox said she’s anticipating there may be more time than anticipated for discussion.
“However, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen by July 1 of this year … because of the lawsuit that was filed,” she said. “Last Wednesday, there were three hours of arguments between the proponents of the marijuana bill, the folks who are against the marijuana bill and the interveners who are the people who apparently wrote the marijuana bill. The judge took it under advisement, and no matter what happens, they’ve all said they’re going to appeal. That’s usually 12-18 months to get a decision.”
Since this was not a formal agenda discussion on the matter, no actions were taken.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a conditional-use permit for a truck washing station;
• Applied for Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative funding;
• Discussed two additional conditional-use permits(CUP). Due to the length of discussion on the Ryken’s RV Park CUP, the decisions on the final two CUPs were not available by press time.
