Grant Program Aims To Help Bolster Workforce

Yankton Thrive has a new tool to help in bringing a more robust workforce to Yankton.
On Thursday, the group announced the Partners in Progress Workforce Grant Program. The group has been allotted $100,000 from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) — part of a statewide effort — to help bring in much needed workforce.
Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan that it’s targeted largely at those from outside the state.
“The workforce grant program is really meant to encourage employers to hire from out-of-state and bring new workforce to South Dakota,” she said.
The program has a simple set of criteria. To be eligible for the out-of-state recruitment grant, a business must have:
• Hired someone from out-of-state;
• The hire must come after Aug. 15, 2021;
• The hiree must live in South Dakota;
• The individual must be earning at least $20 per hour.
The grants are a 50/50 match to what a company offers for a relocation package or signing bonus up to $5,000 per employee.
Grant dollars can also be used for training employees if:
• A current employee will be earning $20 or more per hour after completion of the training; or
• A current employee earns $20 or more per hour prior to training.
The rules can be retroactively applied to Aug. 15, 2021, so a company could make an application regarding training or hiring bonuses that have been completed in that time frame.
The main caveat is any business applying through Yankton Thrive must also be an existing member of the group.
Wenande said there has been demand for a program similar to this for some time among development groups in the state.
“This program came about because economic development groups have been asking GOED and the state, ‘Help us with workforce. We want to try and grow the workforce in our communities and it’s just hard for all of us to be doing it individually,’” she said. “The Legislature allocated $1 million to the GOED to take the lead on a program such as this so they can partner with the local business and partner with the communities.”
Rita Nelson, Yankton Thrive’s workforce development director, said the program helps address an issue that has existed in the community for a number of years.
“Right now, we’re so fortunate that our business community is growing and has such a high demand for workforce,” she said. “We have more jobs than people right now, and it’s expensive to relocate — for families to pick up and move out-of-state into another state and establish their home. This is just one way to reduce that barrier and provide some assistance so they can pick up and move, come here and hopefully pick up where they left off with a great career that they can grow and build on right here in Yankton.”
Wenande said the response from a number of businesses was rapid after the Thursday’s announcement, and she hopes this program will be a success story for the city.
“We want this program to be successful and we want to be able to go back to GOED and the Legislature and really tell our story,” she said. “Maybe the Legislature will be encouraged to allocate another $1 million so we can do another similar program the following year. “
———
For more information on the Partners in Progress Workforce Grant Program in Yankton, visit https://www.yanktonsd.com/ or call 605-665-3636
