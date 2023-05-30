RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 39th annual Golden Coyote Training Exercise officially kicks off in the Black Hills of South Dakota June 3-16.

The Golden Coyote Training Exercise will provide military units with relevant training opportunities including overseas contingency operations and homeland defense missions that are focused on platoon and company-level training. The SDNG is expecting around 1,700 service members to participate in the event.

