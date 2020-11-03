100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 4, 1920
• The fire truck was called out last evening when a shed on the alley at the rear of the F.L. VanTassel home caught fire, apparently from hot ashes piled near it. There was a quick response and little damage.
• D.L. Keck, Yankton county farm agent, returned yesterday by auto from Brookings, where was summoned by the illness of his wife. He reports the roads heavy with mud between here and Sioux Falls.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 4, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 4, 1970
• Since the beginning of the program two years ago, the City Library’s delivery service has brought over 2,000 books to nursing homes and shut-ins. The state provides book carriers, therefore delivery is available to all free of charge.
• The Yankton Bucks football team is going down in the books for an historic season, finishing first in the state with a 9-0 record for the year. Former JV member Doug Nelson was brought to varsity and became the break-away threat in the last five games of the season, and finally was named the “bread and butter runner” of the 1970s championships.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 4, 1995
• When Ken Peters wants to know the weather, he can check the official weather station on his farm. Or he can consult woolly worms and onions covered with salt. Peters, 54, farms but also serves as an official weather observer. He writes a weather column laced with tidbits such as the worms and onions for the weekly “Wagner Post” newspaper.
• Strange as it may seem, Janet Burgel of Norfolk is equally at home behind a church pulpit as she is behind the controls of a crane. During the day, Ms. Burgel works full time as a crane operator at Norfolk Iron and Metal. She also spends about 15 hours a week at First and Westridge United Methodist churches in Norfolk as a pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.