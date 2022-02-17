VERMILLION — The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. Volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.
Volunteers will be at the Vermillion Public Library at various times between February and the beginning of April. Proper social distancing, cleaning, and other safety measures will be observed. Sessions are first come, first served. VITA is not taking appointments in advance. Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at vermillionpubliclibrary.org/tax-assistance to see the dates VITA will be available and more information on what to bring with you.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion. For more information, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or volunteer availability.
