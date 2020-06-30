The Yankton Community Library now has July program bags available for all children and teens registered for the Summer Reading Program. These bags will have more information about the upcoming programs, materials, and even some surprises.
To receive your July program bag, log into Beanstack, find the activity badge “July Program Bag” and click complete. Beanstack will then inform you that you have earned a reward — your July bag. After you receive this message, call the library to arrange to pick up your July bag curbside.
Even though the Summer Reading Program is nearly at the halfway mark, there is still time to join the fun. Go to cityofyankton.beanstack.org to register and learn more about the program.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
