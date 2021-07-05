MENNO — The Menno Pioneer Opry will be holding their monthly country and gospel get together at the Big Barn at Menno’s Pioneer Acres on Friday evening, July 9, at 7 p.m.
The Opry is an endeavor to preserve our local heritage of old-time gospel and country music featuring musicians from Sioux City to Chamberlain.
The program is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken and a lunch of potluck refreshments will be served at intermission. The proceeds will go to the Menno Pioneer Acres for their numerous projects.
Anyone who desires to be on the program that has not played with us this year, it would be greatly appreciated if you would call the coordinator at: 605-212-9011.
The facility is handicapped accessible so come to Menno and enjoy an evening of entertainment and good fellowship.
