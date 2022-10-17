Voting Open For Area South Dakota Races

Early balloting has begun in South Dakota, with voters deciding legislative and county races in the southeast region.
The combination of retirements, term limits and redistricting guarantees a number of legislative changes — sometimes new faces in new places. In some districts, incumbents have been realigned into new districts or have new/additional counties assigned to them.
District 18, which includes Yankton County and a portion of Clay County, features a Senate race between Republican incumbent Jean Hunhoff and Democratic challenger Fred Binder, both of Yankton.
In the House race, voters will choose two candidates from among Republicans Mike Stevens of Yankton and Julie Auch of Lesterville and Democrats Ryan Cwach and Jay Williams, both of Yankton. Stevens and Cwach are the incumbents.
In South Dakota, legislative terms are generally two years in length while county offices are generally four years in length.
For Legislature, voters generally elect one Senate member and two for the House of Representatives.
The following are the legislative races elsewhere in the region.
• DISTRICT 16: The Senate candidates include Republican Jim Bolin of Canton, Democrat Donn Larson of Hudson and independent Brian Burge of Marion. The top finishing candidate wins the seat.
The House field includes Republicans Kevin Jensen and Karla Lems and Democrat Matt Ness, all of Canton.
• DISTRICT 17: Republican Sydney Davis of Burbank is running unopposed for the Senate seat.
The House candidates, vying for two seats, include Republicans Chris Kassin of Vermillion and William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes and Democrat Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder of Vermillion.
A fourth House candidate, Paige Schroeder of Vermillion, withdrew from the race and was not replaced on the ballot
• DISTRICT 19: The Senate candidates are Republican Kyle Schoenfish and Democrat Russell Graeff, both of Scotland. Graeff replaces Daniel Brandt of Avon, who withdrew from the race.
In the House race, Republicans Drew Peterson of Salem and Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria are the only candidates and automatically win the two seats.
• DISTRICT 21: The Senate hopefuls are Republican Erin Tobin of Winner and Democrat Dan Andersson of Burke.
In the House race, Republicans Rocky Blare of Ideal and Marty Overweg of Corsica are the only candidates for the two seats and will automatically win office.
Besides legislative seats, voters will decide county races. The following is an overview of contested races in the general election, with a number of races already decided by the primary election.
• BON HOMME: Three county commission seats are up for election, with only one contested.
In District 1, Republican Mary Jo Bauder faces Democrat Dennis Hovorka, with both from Tyndall. Running unopposed are Republican Duane Bachmann of Tyndall in District 3 and Republican Brett Romkema of Springfield in District. 5.
• TURNER: In the District 5 county commission race, Republican Tony Ciampa faces independent Linda Georgeson. Both candidates hail from Hurley.
Running unopposed for the other commission seats are Republicans Jared Hybertson of Centerville in District 1 and Mark Kaufman of Marion in District 3.
• YANKTON: The at-large county commission race features a field of five candidates: Republicans John Marquardt and Ryan Heine of Yankton and Dan Klimisch of Utica; and independents Cheri Loest of Utica and Matt Evans of Yankton.
