100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 29, 1920
• A farewell dancing party was given at Armory Hall last evening for the service men who are leaving with the coming of good roads to take up land in the Powder River country of Wyoming.
• Nate Steinbach reports promise of a goodly number of baseball enthusiasts, fans and players, to attend the meeting at the Chamber of Commerce rooms at 8 o’clock tonight to make the first move toward the organization of a team here.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 29, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 29, 1970
• One of Yankton’s most enthusiastic history collectors is Mrs. Shirley (R.E.) Coulson Walpole. She is the great niece of Commodore Sanford B. Coulson, who helped initiate the steamboat enterprises here which were responsible for hastening Yankton’s development as an important Dakota Territory hub. Her collection on a century of navigation is one of the few remaining primary sources of an era that flourished between 1819 and 1936.
• A meeting discussing the possibility of merging the Lewis and Clark Baseball League with the Northeast Nebraska League will be discussed tonight at the KYNT studios in Yankton. Crofton, Hartington, Vermillion, Akron, the Yankton Lakers and the Yankton Jackrabbits comprise the Lewis and Clark loop, with Lawton, Remsen, Whiting, Homer, Ponca and Wakefield in the Northeast Nebraska.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 29, 1995
• Yankton’s new Sunshine food market opens at 6 a.m. Monday and will have an official Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The new store on North Broadway replaces the 1964 store at Ninth and Broadway.
• Students at Stewart and Webster schools learned dog sled commands Thursday as a veteran of the trail came to town to share tales from the trail. Vern Halter and his wife, Susan, brought a sled and three of their 65 huskies to the students as part of a South Dakota schools tour sponsored by Norwest Bank of South Dakota. Halter of Willow, Alaska, has competed in the 1,049 mile Iditarod eight times, finishing sixth in 1985 and eighth this year.
