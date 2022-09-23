PIERRE — Concern about being treated differently leads some people to avoid or delay seeking treatment for their mental health. Stigma causes people to feel ashamed for something that is out of their control, contributing to worsening symptoms, lower self-esteem, social isolation, and reduced hope. Stigma not only affects those with mental illness, but the loved ones who support them.

The stigma around mental health is one of the leading barriers to accessing help and support, especially in rural areas. Normalizing the conversation about mental health and seeking help is the first step in creating change. During Suicide Prevention Month we need to raise our voices against stigma.

