PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem and the Bureau of Human Resources on Tuesday expanded Paid Family Leave benefits for state employees to 100% for up to 12 weeks.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, this benefit covers birth and adoptions.
The rules package was passed by the South Dakota Legislature’s Rules Review Committee.
“I want to make sure that South Dakota continues to be the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family — and that starts with making sure our state employees have the resources they need to care for their families,” Noem said in the press release. “By expanding South Dakota’s Paid Family Leave opportunities, we will give our state’s hardworking moms and dads the chance to bond with a new child during the precious first few weeks after birth or adoption.”
