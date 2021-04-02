Due to the pandemic, the Friends of the Gavins Point Fish Hatchery will be hosting a modified kids’ fishing derby this month in place of the usual one-day derby. The “Catch a Trout 2021” program is being offered to reduce crowding and to observe pandemic precautions.
Kids ages 12 and under will be able to choose one of 12 sessions, each three hours long, to come out and fish.
The sessions are as follows:
• 4-7 p.m. on three Thursdays (April 15, 22 and 29)
• 9 a.m.-noon and noon-3 p.m. on three Saturdays (April 10, 17 and 24)
• Noon-3 p.m. on three Sundays (April 11, 18 and 25)
Each session will be open to approximately 25 children and the adults that accompany them. You are limited to signing up to one session. If the weather forces a cancellation, organizers will do their best to fit you in to a later session but cannot guarantee there will be openings.
Pre-registration is required.
For more details, visit https://www.friendsofgavinspointfishhatchery.com/fishing-derby.
