Noem: No Special Session To Be Called On Abortion Issue

PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday she will not be calling a special session in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.
In a joint statement issued as a press release late Friday afternoon, Noem said she had conferred with legislators and pro-life advocates to reach her decision.
“In the last few weeks, it has become clear that South Dakota is the most pro-life state in the nation,” she said in the press release. “Our laws are saving lives, and resources like Life.SD.gov are helping mothers.
“For these reasons, we are of one mind that South Dakota can prepare to advance on our progress in the regular legislative session, and a special session will not be necessary.”
According to the press release, the statement was co-signed by Noem; State Sens. Lee Schoenbeck, Jessica Castleberry and Erin Tobin; Reps. Jon Hansen, Taylor Rehfeldt and Rebecca Reimer; Dale Bartscher, executive director for South Dakota Right to Life; and Lisa Gennaro, legislative liaison for Concerned Women for America of South Dakota.
Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision late in June, Noem had indicated she would call a special to ban almost all abortion in the state if the Supreme Court scuttled the 1973 Rove v. Wade court decision that legalized abortion.
“Gov. Noem is a fierce advocate for the unborn and their mothers. Under her leadership South Dakota is now an abortion-free state except to save the life of the mother,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, in the press release.
