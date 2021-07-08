RAPID CITY — The Workforce Housing Needs in South Dakota Interim Study Committee will hold their second meeting of the 2021 interim on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. MT. The meeting is being held in Rushmore Hall H, Upper Level of The Monument, 444 N. Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City.
The Workforce Housing Needs in South Dakota Interim Study Committee, chaired by Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron) with vice chair Sen. Casey Crabtree (R-Madison), will review the 2017 Housing Study; discuss housing concerns attracting growth; receive information on public housing financing; and hear from several housing-related organizations.
The agenda is available online: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220740.pdf.
