LOS ANGELES —TutorMe, an online tutoring company, and Nebraska Indian Community College have announced an agreement to provide all their students with TutorMe’s online, 24x7 tutoring service as part of their tuition.
With more than 14,000 tutors available at any time to help with more than 300 subjects, TutorMe provides immediate expertise whenever students need it. TutorMe’s lesson space features tools such as virtual whiteboards, a text editor, audio/video chat, a code editor and screen sharing. Lessons are archived for future reference.
“By providing access to TutorMe to their students, Nebraska Indian Community College is expanding upon their commitment to providing students with a supportive learning community that prepares them for the profession of their choice,” said TutorMe co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.