Legendary Victorian author Charles Dickens is expected in Yankton on Sunday to entertain visitors at the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home at 509 Pine Street. Tour times are at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The butler greets guests at the door and ushers them into the front foyer decorated by GFWC (General Federated Women’s Club) where he discusses some of the finer points of interior design installed under Mrs. Cramer’s discerning eye.
He then escorts groups into the front and back parlors where Dickens is about to weave a tale. His choice is probably a ghost story which were vastly popular in the Victorian era. He leads groups in a couple of carols from the latter part of the 1800s. Decorating in the front parlor, done by the Arikara Questers, is very simple Victorian style. The back parlor, now known as the family room, has a more modern approach. Decorated with all sorts, shapes and sizes of Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls by the Laura Ingalls Wilder Questers. This room reflects the Kenyons’ time in the home (1930-1972).
In the dining room, decorated by the Dakota Territory Questers, Mrs. Alice Bullfinch Cramer explains how Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert influenced our modern Christmas traditions, the table set up and foods eaten during the 12 days of Christmas. She also plays the Christmas Pickle Game with the youngsters.
Smells of gingerbread waft from the kitchen, as one of the maids bakes fresh cookies. Another maid is serving Wassail (apple cider and spices). As Mrs. Cramer’s guests, your senses will be filled with the sights, sounds and smells of a Victorian Christmas.
Call Veronica at 605-660-5612 for more information, prices and reservations or leave a message on the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.