The Yankton School Board is expected to discuss repealing the school district’s mask mandate at its February meeting Tuesday. Note that the meeting will not be held on its usual Monday date.
According to the meeting agenda, the decision will include a caveat regarding individuals returning to school five days after a positive COVID test. Those individuals will be required to mask for five days, in accordance with current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Also Tuesday, the school board is expected to add girls softball to the list of school-sanctioned sports at Yankton High School beginning in the fall.
The meeting will be held in the Yankton High School main theater located at 1801 Summit St. Social distancing in the theater and wearing masks are recommended. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
