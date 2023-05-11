100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 12, 1923
• Rudolph Yohner today brought in an old relic for identification which he had dug up while making a garden. The relic proved to be an ancient belt buckle, very fashionable, forty years ago. The relic man declares he recognized a cost mark on the buckle which did duty at the old store of Cox, Odiorne & Co.
• The choir of the First Congregational Church of Yankton, 40 voices, under the direction of Prof. L.N. Dailey, of the conservatory, will sing for the Congregational conference in Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon. Members in this most favorably known church choir in South Dakota will drive over this afternoon or tomorrow morning, or go on the morning Great Northern.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 12, 1948
• Yankton is on the weather map! Representatives of the U.S. Weather Bureau of Kansas City were in Yankton last week installing certain pieces of weather-reading equipment at the municipal airport, and the installation was completed here yesterday, according to Alan Sparrowhawk, local airport operator.
• Students of Bruget School, District 40, Mission Hill, were in Yankton today for their annual picnic outing. The young people visited Binder’s ice cream factory, the Press and Dakotan, all the offices in the county courthouse including the sheriff’s office where they were fingerprinted, the Croll Freeman plant, city hall, state hospital, airport and other points of interest about the city, assembling in West Park for a picnic lunch at noon.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 12, 1973
• The Wagner Commercial State Bank was the low bidder on the purchase of $80,000 in general obligation bonds for the construction of a new municipal liquor store here. The two buildings formerly owned by Carl Anderson and Bud Bromert on the corner of First and Main are being razed by the Rockport Hutterite Colony of Arlington to make way for the new store building.
• Knitting bandages for lepers and making pan holders for her nieces is still a hobby of Mrs. Regina Mortensen. The 100-year-old native of Gayville will be honored at an open house on her birthday, Monday, May 14, at the Gayville Lutheran Church.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 12, 1998
• Yankton School Board members voted 3-2 against a proposal that would allow home-schooled individuals to participate in events sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA). The district’s vote will be tallied with other SDHSAA members in June, and if 60 percent of the districts approve the measure, home-schooled students would have access to the district’s extra-curricular programs. Board president Barbara Law said voting for the measure would send the wrong message. “By voting for this, we are saying activities are more important than academics,” she said.
• The Yankton City Commission decided Monday night that the search for a new City Finance Officer would begin immediately, but when that person has to be on the job is yet to be determined. Finance Officer Kathy Quinlivan announced Friday that she is resigning her post so she can accept a job with Sacred Heart Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.