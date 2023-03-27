Lawmakers Uphold Noem Vetoes
Courtesy Photo

PIERRE — Lawmakers debated the future of money and the amount of an intoxicating compound that should be allowed in industrial hemp, but they failed to override any of Gov. Kristi Noem’s vetoes Monday at the Capitol.

None of the four bills up for override votes received the necessary two-thirds majority. Legislators also failed to override a veto earlier this month, which means all five of Gov. Kristi Noem’s vetoes from this winter’s legislative session are sustained. Monday was the session’s final day.

