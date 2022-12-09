During its regular Monday meeting, the Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a contract with HDR for services on the upcoming wastewater plant refurbishment, as well as a change order for ongoing work to the plant.
The board will also discuss several plats, an annexation request, mobile home park license renewals, the purchase of rifle-rated ballistic shields for the Yankton Police Department and consideration of a collective bargaining agreement.
