Mount Marty University will celebrate its graduates by holding commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. Commencement, originally scheduled for earlier this year, was delayed due to COVID-19.
The ceremony, which is closed to the public, will honor those students who graduated in December 2019, May 2020 and August 2020, totaling 180 students. Of those, 65 will return with their families to take part in the ceremony.
The commencement address will be delivered by Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff, the prioress of Sacred Heart Monastery and a Mount Marty graduate. The ceremony will also include a welcome by President Marc Long, a Benediction by Father Valerian Odermann and performances by the Mount Marty choir.
In an effort to promote the safety and wellbeing of students, attendees and the Mount Marty community as a whole, masks will be required at this event. Students have also been asked to limit those in attendance to their immediate families.
This event will be livestreamed with a reception will follow the event. To access the link or learn more about the ceremony, visit mountmarty.edu/academics/commencement.
