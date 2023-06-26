Broadband

Workers lay fiber-optic cable at a broadband expansion site near Colton in May.

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday announced $42.45 billion to connect all Americans to high-speed broadband internet by the end of the decade, likening the ambitious goal to FDR’s New Deal-era rural electrification program that brought the then-modern technology to farms and rural areas across the United States.

The funding includes about $207 million for South Dakota and about $405 million for Nebraska.

