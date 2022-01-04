• Kayla Goolsby, 28, Yankton, was arrested Monday for second-degree petty theft, entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied) and on an unspecified warrant.
• Justin Kirschenman, 33, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Phillip Stahl, 49, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Landon Breen, 26, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for contempt, open container in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.
