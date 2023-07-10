Gavin’s Point Yacht Club will hold a sailing day camp from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Hobie Beach/west picnic shelter at Lewis & Clark Marina, 43527 Shore Dr., Yankton. The rain day is Sunday, July 16.
There is a fee for the day camp. Ages 8 and up are welcome to attend. This camp is for beginning sailors, and no experience is needed. Attendees must be proficient swimmers.
