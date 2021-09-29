After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID virus, the ERTH Program will begin again in October. The program, originally begun in 1980, was unable to meet during 2020, so this year will be its 40th year. The opening meeting will be a picnic at Riverside Park at noon Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Participants should meet at Picnic Shelter #2.
Lessons designed for adults with special needs will begin on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh St., at 1 p.m. Initial classes focus on the Parables of Jesus. Six other churches will host the ERTH participants this year. They include United Church of Christ Congregational, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Benedict Catholic Church, United Methodist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church. Participating churches provide meeting space, beverages, teachers and financial support.
Each hour class includes prayer, music and Scripture lessons on Saturday afternoons during the school year. Those who participate include residents of Ability Building Services residential units, North Star Services of Bloomfield, Neb., and individuals who live on their own in the greater Yankton area. New members are welcome to attend the picnic or call 605-665-9914 for more information.
Additional support for the programs has come from Sacred Heart Monastery, Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive and contributions from the participants.
Individuals who wish to be involved are invited to the picnic or contact one of the teachers prior to the first class on Oct. 16. Teachers this year include Jane Walser, Marcia Olnes, Kwen Sanderson, Glenda Lanning, Sister Margo, Sister Katie, Sister Kathy and Jo Anne Dickinson. Other interested individuals are invited to become involved as teachers and helpers.
