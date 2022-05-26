VERMILLION — The Summer Reading Program is returning to the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library, and registration is now open.
The theme for 2022 is “Oceans of Possibilities” and will go from June 6 through July 27. Join in for the kick-off, “Oceans of Fun” Open House at 2-4 p.m. June 6 at the library. Planned activities include weekly entertainers such as the Magic Zac, the Martika Show, Zooman, the Balloon storyteller, the Rope Warrior and more. In addition, there will be weekly movies held at the Coyote Twin Theater, arts and crafts, science experiments, story times, LEGOs, and an all-day Shakespeare Festival workshop.
The Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through young adult. Some activities will require additional registration. Adults will also be able to join in on the Summer Reading Program fun by participating in their own BINGO reading challenge.
For more information, call the library at 605-677-7060, or visit www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-program.
