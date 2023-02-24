100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 25, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 25, 1948
• A representative of the Duncan Meter Corporation of Chicago, advertising Miller parking meters, paid another visit to the board of city commissioners at its regular meeting last night, and voiced a new offer which his company is making, i.e. 15 free meters with every hundred-meter order. The board has been giving serious thought to the subject of parking meters for Yankton, and members feel that meters are the only answer to Yankton’s parking problem.
• The ninth anniversary of Girl Scouting in Yankton was celebrated yesterday at a 1:45 o’clock des`sert for troop leaders and councilwomen held at the home of Mrs. Dan Stuelpnagel. Thirty-five out of the 41 women connected with Girl Scouting attended the affair, and the pretty dessert featured a cake decorated with the Scout trefoil emblem in the colors of green and yellow. The confection was a gift from the Johnson Bakery.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, February 25, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 25, 1998
• After hearing from farmers who own land along the James River in Yankton and Hutchinson counties Tuesday night, the Yankton County Commission decided to take another look at plans to reinforce two county bridges. The commission is scheduled to open bids on the projects to place rock along the footings of the Johnson Bridge and the Old Highway 50 Bridge in eastern Yankton County at next week’s meeting.
• A bill headed toward the Senate will seek to unclog the Missouri River’s blocked artery between Springfield and Niobrara, Neb. Sen. Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) said Tuesday he plans to introduce a bill calling for the Corps of Engineers to clean out the river’s sedimentation. The bill’s funding would come from the Corps’ discretionary funds.
