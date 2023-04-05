Fed Water Project Funds Include $22 Million For Mni Wiconi
Big Bend Dam on the Missouri River in South Dakota. The Mni Wiconi water pipeline, which brings water from the river to rural users, cities and Native American reservations, is receiving more than $20 million in federal funding for upgrades and maintenance.

 Courtesy Army Corps of Engineers

The Biden administration will send $585 million to water projects in 11 Western states, Interior Department officials said Wednesday.

The funding, provided in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, will go toward 83 projects in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, California, North Dakota and Washington. The law provided $8.3 billion for water infrastructure projects over five years.

