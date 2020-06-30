MENNO — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SoDak Stamm Chapter of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society has made the decision to cancel the annual Menno Oktoberfest 2020.
The annual event was scheduled for this October in the Menno High School gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.