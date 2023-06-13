Meridian Bridge
A task force has been formed to begin planning the observance of the 100th anniversary of Yankton’s Meridian Bridge, which opened in 1924.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

For the Meridian Bridge at Yankton, it’s a celebration nearly 100 years in the making.

The Missouri River span linking South Dakota and Nebraska has become a Yankton landmark. The 1924 double-deck bridge was later converted to a pedestrian structure when the adjacent Discovery Bridge was opened in October 2008, a year ahead of schedule.

