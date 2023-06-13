For the Meridian Bridge at Yankton, it’s a celebration nearly 100 years in the making.
The Missouri River span linking South Dakota and Nebraska has become a Yankton landmark. The 1924 double-deck bridge was later converted to a pedestrian structure when the adjacent Discovery Bridge was opened in October 2008, a year ahead of schedule.
Now, the planning has started for Meridian Bridge’s centennial.
Mayor Stephanie Moser has appointed a 20-member task force consisting of three city commissioners and 17 citizens to organize next year’s celebration. At its meeting Monday, the commission approved the mayor’s appointments.
“We know Meridian Bridge is an iconic feature in our community and definitely worth a celebration as it marks its 100th anniversary,” the mayor said.
Commissioners Brian Hunhoff, Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson will serve as the city representatives on the task force.
“I’m excited to see the three of you work with our citizens to put this together and to the citizens who have agreed to step up and help us,” Moser told the commissioners.
While she appointed a task force, Moser welcomes input from the general public to make it a truly broad and inclusive milestone. Citizens can forward thoughts and ideas to City Manager Amy Leon or Todd Larson and Luke Youmans with the Department of Parks, Recreation and City Events.
The Meridian Bridge changed the regional economy and everyday life as it linked southeast South Dakota with northeast Nebraska. The structure was built by the Meridian Highway Bridge Company and was completed in 1924, according to the city website.
“At the time, the bridge was the first constructed over the Missouri River,” the site said. “It is unique in the fact that it was constructed by a private group of investors and was originally constructed to carry vehicle traffic on the upper deck and rail traffic on the lower level. The bridge was constructed to include a vertical lift structure to allow for Missouri River boat traffic.”
The bridge operated a toll charge until 1953, when travelers celebrated “Toll Free In ’53!”
The tracks on the lower level were never used and were converted in 1953 to allow the double-deck one-way vehicle traffic configuration, according to the city website. In 1984, the lift span was deactivated and the mechanism for lifting the 220’ span was removed.
MOVING AHEAD
The direction and format of the 2024 celebration remains to be seen, Larson told the Press & Dakotan.
“The final decision on an event or multiple events for this celebration will be coming from the task force,” he said. “I think there was a great response to First Dakota’s (bank) birthday celebration last year that spanned the entire year and was a number of different events and promotions. This could be a good model to follow.”
Larson, the parks and recreation director, envisions partnering with events and promotions already in place.
“From the City’s perspective, there are a lot of great events already happening each season of the year in Yankton,” he said. “Maybe, we can tie in with those already successful events to bring recognition to the bridge and what it means for the community. But again, that will ultimately be up to the task force to decide. That is the celebration part of the equation.”
The broad range of task force members should bring forth a wide variety of ideas, said Youmans, the aquatics, recreation and city events manager.
“We have a diverse group that has been assembled to represent our task force,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We have a number of individuals representing various aspects of our community that will be partners in helping us plan and coordinate the 100th year celebration.”
With the commission’s formal approval, the task force will now move forward with the planning process, Youmans said. He sees the possibility for events throughout 2024.
“The group has not officially met yet, but now that formation is complete, work will begin shortly with our group to begin to map out our plans for a year-long celebration,” he said.
“The hope is to make the celebration an event for everyone in our community. Our partnerships with agencies in the community will provide events that are geared at entertainment, family fun, education and community engagement as we celebrate the history of this Meridian.”
Larson sees the upcoming centennial as a teachable moment.
“The education part of the equation will be not only to teach people about the bridge, its history, its significance to Yankton and the region, and how it came to be today’s recreation amenity,” he said, “but to also educate people on what it will take to keep that bridge in place for the next 100 years.”
FUTURE NEEDS
At Monday’s capital improvement project (CIP) workshop, Leon spoke about the current Meridian Bridge structural testing and the work likely needed in the short- and long-term future.
She briefed the commission on underwater inspections of Meridian Bridge and other city bridges, working with the state on possible funding. In addition, the city engineer has inspected Meridian Bridge to determine what needs shoring up and repairs, she said.
The current work will give city officials a better idea of the long-term repairs needed to keep Meridian Bridge safe and viable, Leon said.
“I think this will be a good exercise in realizing the full cost involved (in future years) as we get to it,” she said.
The City of Yankton faces important decisions in the coming years, Larson said. Those factors include evaluating the structure, completing needed repairs and identifying and securing funding sources “to help this piece of Yankton’s identity stay in usable shape.”
The city doesn’t have usage numbers for Meridian Bridge, Larson said.
“The City does know that it has been utilized for weddings, special events, fireworks, marching band competitions, pictures for all occasions and seasons, along with its normal pedestrian traffic throughout all the seasons of the year,” he added.
MAKING PLANS
In anticipation of centennial expenses, the City Commission has placed $50,000 in both the 2023 and 2024 budgets, Larson said. Those funds will help “with any costs that will go along with the task force plan to celebrate and educate,” he added.
While some funds are allocated for this event, the dollars are not earmarked for specific items yet, Larson said. “The task force will meet to determine how we will utilize those funds for this anniversary celebration,” he added.
Youmans foresees a great deal of energy and support embracing Yankton and the surrounding region.
“We have a great group that will be a part of this planning process,” he said. “With the efforts of those onboard, this will be a great event for our community to be a part of.”
For Leon, the centennial will not only educate others and celebrate the bridge but also provide good timing for discussing its future needs and funding.
“It’s going to cost a lot of dollars,” she noted, but also stressed the bridge’s value to Yankton’s history, economy and landscape.
“We’re excited to celebrate the Meridian Bridge,” she said. “This Yankton icon has become part of our identity and deserves our recognition and appreciation.”
———
Besides City Commissioners Benson, Hunhoff and Johnson, the Meridian Bridge 100th anniversary celebration task force includes the following citizens: Scott Borman, Jenna Braunesreither, Ryan Cwach, Curt Dykstra, Denis Fokken, Jay Gravholt, Charlie Gross, Arlene Kathan, John Kraft, Dakota Lincoln, Rob Marlow, John McCuin, Kaycee Michael, Cassi Pietz, Dana Schmidt, Nick Severson and Craig Sommer.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.