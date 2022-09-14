District 17 Candidates Differ On Marijuana Issues
Buy Now

Voting for Presidential elections 2020 with ballot on American flag.

 24K-Production - stock.adobe.com

VERMILLION — The three candidates running for the two vacancies in the District 17 House of Representatives revealed that they differ little in political philosophy in such areas as the economy and job creation. All three are in favor of seeing growth in both of those areas.

Differences arose, however, when candidates were asked a question relating to marijuana.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.