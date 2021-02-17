The South Dakota Speech-Language-Hearing Association (SDSLHA) has announced a workshop in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Education, Division of Educational Services and Support, on Feb. 26 via an online virtual format.
This event is presented LIVE only and will not be recorded. Registration is free and now open at SDSLHA.org.
This workshop will focus on the clinical service delivery for children who use augmentative alternative communication (AAC), how to work effectively with communication partners, and how to measure children’s language development progress. The ImPAACT program, a step-by-step program provided to support families and educators as well as children’s use of AAC in natural settings will be described. Further, tele-practice considerations and ensuring we help children meet their full potential will be discussed.
The presenter is Dr. Cathy Binger from the University of New Mexico. Dr. Binger is a speech-language pathologist who specializes in AAC. She is an active researcher who develops and evaluates intervention programs designed to enhance the language skills of children who use AAC.
The South Dakota Speech-Language-Hearing Association (SDSLHA) is a professional association for audiologists, speech-language pathologists, and other individuals who specialize in preventing, diagnosing, and treating communication, swallowing, and hearing disorders. The SDSLHA mission is to serve as a resource for professionals by providing professional growth opportunities, and legislative and regulatory advocacy support, to advocate for individuals with communication disorders and their families and to promote public awareness of the audiology and speech-language pathology professions.
