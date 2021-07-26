LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), the Office of the Chief Information Officer, Network Nebraska, and the University of Nebraska has unveiled ConnectEd Nebraska, a new educational internet program for Nebraska K-12 schools. This program is powered by “eduroam” and provides students and educators with free and readily available access to guest wireless networks at participating ConnectEd Nebraska “eduroam” schools.
ConnectEd Nebraska is currently funded by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money and free to Nebraska school districts for three years.
Nebraska was selected as one of two state networks in the country to pilot a support organization approach to “eduroam” for K-12 schools. When a student or teacher from any participating school is at a location with “eduroam,” they automatically connect to the internet with their home school credentials. ConnectEd Nebraska allows any Network Nebraska K-12 public or non-public entity to provide access to their wireless networks to users from other “eduroam”-connected schools.
If you would like free Wi-Fi in your school and community, visit connectednebraska.com. Superintendents and school leaders will have the opportunity to adopt the program for their schools at Administrator’s Days — NDE Day in Kearney, Nebraska, on July 28.
