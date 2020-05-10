South Dakota reported 124 new positive COVID-19 tests in its Sunday update.
The state reported 942 tests processed, for a test infection rate of 13%.
The state now has 3,517 known cases and has processed 23,894 total tests.
No new deaths were reported. South Dakota’s toll remains at 34.
Yankton County added one new positive test Sunday, giving it 30 total tests. The amount of recovered cases remained at 23.
The total number hospitalized statewide during the pandemic was 261, with 77 currently hospitalized.
The number of recovered cases was 2,147.
In Nebraska, four new deaths were reported, along with 386 new cases. The state processed approximately 1,900 new tests.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, one death was reported in Douglas County (Omaha). No information was available on the other three deaths. The state death toll is 96.
Nebraska has now reported 8,234 positive tests and 45,644 total tests for a test infection rate of 18%.
