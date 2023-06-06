The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has opened an investigation into an unlicensed company known as Daresnd, which allegedly sells clothing and tires but never delivers the products. The company has been using the residential address of a woman in Avon, South Dakota without permission.

After receiving several complaint letters from BBB, the property owner confirmed that she was not running the business from her home address. The Bon Homme County South Dakota Assessor's Office also confirmed that the woman was the property owner.

