The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has opened an investigation into an unlicensed company known as Daresnd, which allegedly sells clothing and tires but never delivers the products. The company has been using the residential address of a woman in Avon, South Dakota without permission.
After receiving several complaint letters from BBB, the property owner confirmed that she was not running the business from her home address. The Bon Homme County South Dakota Assessor's Office also confirmed that the woman was the property owner.
BBB has received three complaints from customers who ordered tires from Daresnd, but never received them. The company sent an email invoice under the name of "Quinghua Trading Company," based in China, instead of using its own name. One customer paid $70.88 for a tire, but never received it or a response from the company.
Currently, there are no tires for sale on Daresnd's website, only women's clothing. BBB has not yet received any customer reviews for the clothing items.
Daresnd is not a registered company and is listed on several scam prevention websites, including Complaints Board and Scam Adviser. The domain daresnd.com was registered to NameSilo, LLC on Aug. 6, 2021, updated in July 28, 2022, and is set to expire on Aug. 6.
It is important to note that no licensing is required for online shopping. However, using a residential address without permission is a violation of privacy.
BBB advises customers to research companies before making purchases online and to be cautious of unlicensed businesses that use residential addresses.
BBB offers these tips for safe online shopping:
• Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you shop with a legitimate site. If the site is missing contact information, that is a red flag. Check out retailers at BBB.org before you shop.
• Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “HTTPS://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.
• Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.
• Protect personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal data is requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s a big red flag that it may be a scam.
• Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that doesn’t match the promotional hype.
• Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.
• Beware of phishing. Phishing emails can look like a message from a well-known brand, but clicking on unfamiliar links can place you at risk for malware and/or identity theft. One popular scam claims to be from a package-delivery company with links to “tracking information” on an order you don’t remember making. Don’t click.
• Shop with a credit card. In a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protection; it’s easier to dispute charges you didn’t approve or get your money back if there is a problem. Debit cards, prepaid cards, or gift cards don’t have the same protections as credit cards.
• Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records. According to the FTC, when you shop online, sellers are supposed to ship your order within the time stated in their ads or within 30 days if the ads don’t give a time. If a seller can’t ship within the promised time, they have to provide you with a revised shipping date, with the chance to either cancel your order for a full refund or accept the new shipping date.
• Keep a clean machine. Install a firewall, anti-virus, and anti-spyware software for network security. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet and smartphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.