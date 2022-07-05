POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Brett Cramblett, 27, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold for court services.
• Sidney Buchholtz, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday for reckless driving and eluding a law enforcement officer as a misdemeanor.
• Charles Alderson III, 27, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold for court services.
• Shane Roach Jr., 24, Vermillion, was arrested Friday on a facility hold for Clay County.
• Mark Taggart, 48, Vermillion, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Michael Brister, 49, Yankton was arrested Friday for failure to appear/domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; and a Minnehaha County bench warrant for failure to appear.
• Joslynn Smith, 27, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Sherry Cournoyer, 33, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a Charles Mix County warrant for failure to appear.
• Krista Martino, 36, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for contempt, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas Never Miss A Shot, 26, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Chase Tirado, 18, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for zero-tolerance DUI/consumption of alcohol or any drug under 21 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Mark Holzbauer, 60, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Wade VanOsdel, 64, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct.
• James Brown III, 46, Yankton, was arrested Monday for contempt, leaving an accident scene/unintended vehicle/property damage and driving under the influence/2nd
• Andrew Johnson, 23 Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II).
• Todd Deville, 43, Yankton, was arrested Monday for breach of conditions without order, failure to appear (four counts), keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ash Jensen, 21, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey Stracqualursi, 45, Yankton, was arrested Monday for petty theft/second degree ($400 or less).
