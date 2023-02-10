PIERRE — Kim Wadsworth, the current superintendent and established advocate for the South Dakota School for the Deaf, has announced her retirement effective this spring.
Wadsworth has been at the South Dakota School for the Deaf since 1997 and has worked in deaf education for more than 35 years.
Wadsworth began her career in 1985, teaching at the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind. In 1997, she returned to South Dakota to work with the South Dakota School for the Deaf (SDSD) as an Outreach Program Consultant traveling to homes and school programs to educate parents and educators about the needs of deaf and hard of hearing children. She later became the SDSD Outreach Director and, in 2020, was selected as the school’s Superintendent.
Wadsworth’s retirement from the Board of Regents’ system is official at the end of May 2023. A search has begun for new leadership.
