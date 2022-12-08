LINCOLN, Neb. — To further succeed in its mission of helping people live better lives, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is beginning a system-wide transformation to improve access to government-provided services for Nebraskans with disabilities.

Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) provides protection from discrimination based on disability. These protections include being granted access to government services and programs to individuals with disabilities, including those with serious mental illness (SMI).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.