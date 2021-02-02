Scotland School District Hires New CEO

SCOTLAND — A familiar face will lead the Scotland school district.
Scotland school business manager Fallon Woods has been named the district’s chief executive officer (CEO), starting July 1. For five years, she has served as business manager for the district with an enrollment of 252 students and a staff of 42 employees.
The school board selected her last Saturday after interviews with the four finalists. The board made her the offer at that time, and she accepted. During a special meeting Monday morning, the board finalized the offer and she signed the contract.
“I’m excited and a little new nervous,” she told the Press & Dakotan in a phone interview. “But I’m mostly excited because this is a great school district.”
Woods will replace Tim Hagedorn, who is retiring after this school year. He has served he Scotland district for four years.
As CEO, Woods can run the district while earning alternative certification, which generally takes two years, according to school board chairman Jason Bietz. As part of the process, Woods will teach a class to qualify for conducting teacher evaluations.
Last week, the Scotland school board trimmed the field of 11 applicants to four finalists for interviews. On Saturday, the board conducted a special meeting and entered into executive session. The candidates interviewed twice, once with the school board and once with a community/staff group in separate rooms. The board came out of executive session to vote on their decision and to make the offer to Woods, who verbally accepted it.
The Scotland district worked on the search with Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting (DEC). He formerly served as Avon school superintendent and South Dakota educaton secretary before forming the consulting firm.
Woods will continue serving as business manager while also working on a transition with Hagedorn. In her current role, she will work with the May 25 school board election, if held. The district will hire a new business manager.
Another transition on the horizon will come in sports, as Scotland and Menno will enter a football co-op. The four-year agreement starts next fall, with the co-op competing Class 11B and the Southeastern South Dakota (SESD) Conference.
The two superintendents, Hagedorn of Scotland and Tim Rice of Menno, and the two athletic directors, Jim Kocer of Scotland and Jacque Liebl of Menno, are scheduled to meet next week, Woods said. At that time, they plan to work out more details about the co-op.
Future decisions will be made on coaching assignments as well as the team name and colors.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.