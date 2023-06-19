A Young Eagles Rally was held at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport on Saturday, June 10 — International Young Eagles Day — from 8 a.m.-noon. The Rally gave a free airplane ride to kids aged 8 to 17 years old. Participants were encouraged to donate nonperishable food items to the Contact Center Food Pantry.

A total of 27 Young Eagles were flown: one each from Fremont, NE, Omaha, NE, Sioux Falls, and Volin, two from Colon, NE [located a few miles south of Fremont], two from Tabor, and 19 from Yankton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.