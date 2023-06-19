A Young Eagles Rally was held at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport on Saturday, June 10 — International Young Eagles Day — from 8 a.m.-noon. The Rally gave a free airplane ride to kids aged 8 to 17 years old. Participants were encouraged to donate nonperishable food items to the Contact Center Food Pantry.
A total of 27 Young Eagles were flown: one each from Fremont, NE, Omaha, NE, Sioux Falls, and Volin, two from Colon, NE [located a few miles south of Fremont], two from Tabor, and 19 from Yankton.
Jim Eisenmenger made two flights in his Mooney carrying six Young Eagles. Jacob Hoffner flew two flights in his Cirrus with 4 Young Eagles. Ronnie Hornstra flew two flights in his Cessna 172 with 5 Young Eagles. Scott Olson flew two flights in his Cherokee 180 with 6 Young Eagles. Mark Westerman flew two flights in his Cessna 172 with 6 Young Eagles.
Ground volunteers included Pam Hamilton (welcome and registration), Karen Kubal (pilot information on registration forms), John Lillevold (assigning kids to pilots for flights and overall coordination), Butch Becker (printing certificates), Beth Lillevold (certificates for pilot signature and presentation to Young Eagles), Rick Daugherty and Alan Fenner (ramp safety), and Steve Hamilton (photographs).
Forty-six nonperishable food items were donated to the Contact Center Food Pantry, and picked up by Rebecca Meier, Director of the Contact Center.
Another successful Young Eagles Rally due to the outstanding volunteers of Yankton EAA Chapter 1029. Thank You ground volunteers and pilots!
