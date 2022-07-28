Survivors Joining for Hope, a nonprofit that provides financial support to families that have suffered a suicide loss, will cease to be an independent organization on Aug. 1, but its work and its name will continue as a department of the suicide prevention organization Lost&Found.

The board of Survivors Joining for Hope (SJ4H) voted on June 20 to dissolve the organization and pass its assets, as well as its mission and programming, to Lost&Found.

