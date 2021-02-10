Yankton High School won a superior rating for its play, “The Odyssey,” during the State AA one-act play festival last week in Brandon.
Among area schools, Vermillion won a superior rating at the State A festival in Rapid City, while Menno won a superior rating at the State B festival in Brookings.
The three schools, along with State A qualifier Beresford and State B entrant Avon, also won superior awards for individual performances.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) announced this week the following superior awards at the state festivals.
STATE “AA”
Yankton High School presented “The Odyssey,” adapted by Keith Goeden. The production was directed by Goeden and Pam Kallis and student directors Kiah Holmstrom and Anabelle Taylor.
Cast member Jaden Pearson received a “Superior Individual” award.
A “Superior Ensemble” award was presented to the Greek Chorus, comprised of Abby Huff, Ryan Trail, Eva Reyes, Bella Purzol, Grace Taggart, Reid Brown, Madison Reisner, Carter Dahl, Gavin Kafka, Cora Johnson, Nicholas Taylor, Anna Lail, Olivia Hunhoff, Gabe Grant, Sara Carr, Allie Taggart and Elisha Swenson.
A “Superior Ensemble” award was also presented to Dylan Ridgeway and Caleb Kisch as the Oddball Odysseus Groovemasters.
STATE “A”
Vermillion won a “Superior Play” award for its production of “Antics,” directed by Mary Begley and Rachel Franks.
Vermillion also won a “Superior Ensemble” award for its “Antsemble” of Susanna Ford, Annika Holdhusen, Justin Mancini, Autumn Waters, Grace Haas and Adrian Sivill.
Beresford qualified for state with the production “The 39 Steps” directed by Dr. Tommy Merriman. Grace Norling received an award for “Superior Set Design.”
STATE “B”
Menno won a “Superior Play” award for its production of “Pandemic,” directed by Betsy Knodel and Martin Sieverding. The play was written by students Kyle Kyriss, Kaelea McCoy and Laura Fischer and by Knodel.
Menno cast members receiving “Superior Individual” acting awards were Kaelea McCoy, Kyle kyriss, Brady Fergen, Adrian Nusz, Carly Herrboldt, Caden Fischer, Salome Carr, Alexis Hogelan and Chandler Dant.
Avon presented the play “Tracks” directed by Loretta Knodel.
Avon cast members receiving “Superior Individual” acting awards were Haleigh Tjeerdsma, Noah Watchhorn, Rachael DeJong, Caleb Wallinga and Kley Heumiller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.