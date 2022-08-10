Wieseler’s New Role Keeps USD Athletic Facilities Running

VERMILLION –- On game day, Sara Wieseler’s team isn’t competing but still plays a major role in the University of South Dakota’s success.
The St. Helena, Nebraska, native serves as the new director of athletic facilities, overseeing a team for custodial and facility operations at the NCAA Division I school.
She has worked with the Coyote athletic department since 2007, serving roles within both the facility staff and as the equipment manager.
Wieseler was promoted in June to her new position, providing time for a transition before Coyote athletics kicked into high gear this month.
“I’ll oversee a staff of eight people –- one assistant and seven full-time employees,” she said. “We make sure all the facilities are ready for practices, games and events.”
In her new role, Wieseler oversee a large athletic complex which has grown and changed dramatically in recent years.
“I’m in charge of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC) where we have basketball, volleyball and the weight rooms, along with the DakotaDome where we have football, indoor track and field and swimming and diving,” she said. “We also have the outdoor football practice field, the outdoor track facilities, soccer fields, softball field and tennis court.”
Wieseler won’t oversee the new swimming pool, which operates as part of the wellness center. The USD swimming and diving program has used the DakotaDome pool for years and will make the move to the new facilities.
The Coyotes’ move to Division I has taken facilities management to another level, Wieseler said.
“We change the way we do things. We have way more events because we have a longer conference season,” she said. “We have a lot more outside athletics, too. And we have the capacity to host other events, like the Vermillion Chamber banquet. We also host graduations.”
TRANSITIONS
Wieseler’s new role is part of a larger transition on the Coyote staff.
Gary Madsen retired this spring after 26 years with the USD athletic department as a custodial services supervisor. His departure opened new restructuring possibilities.
“This is the start of my 16th year at USD. Prior to June, I was arena operations manager, which was just the basketball arena and some outdoor facilities,” Wieseler said. “Gary was the DakotaDome manager, and I was the director of the SCSC. Now, they’ve combined the roles formerly held by two people.”
The expanded position had been under discussion for some time, Wieseler said.
“We have been having those conversations the last couple of years, then COVID hit and really threw a wrench into the plans,” she said. “But with Gary’s retirement, the athletic department thought it seemed like a good time to make the move and turn the two positions into one.”
Other changes were also made within the department. Ryan Porter now serves as assistant director of athletic facilities, and Chad Davison is the assistant director of events and facilities.
SEEING CHANGES
Wieseler graduated from Wayne State College in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management. She arrived on the USD campus as a college intern, was hired for a full-time position and has ascended the Coyote ranks.
Wieseler has seen tremendous changes during her USD tenure. The Coyotes made the leap to NCAA Division I, built the SCSC and upgraded the DakotaDome. The university has also made investments in its other facilities.
The DakotaDome, built in 1979, holds a 9,100-seat capacity. Besides USD athletics, the Dome hosts the state high school football championship games, the annual Dakota Farm Show and other campus and community events.
South Dakota completed an 18-month, $26 million renovation to the west side of the DakotaDome in the summer of 2020. The second phase of this renovation was completed in January of 2021.
The SCSC opened ahead of the 2016-17 athletic season. The arena houses a main competition court surrounded by 6,000 spectator seats and includes an integrated club space. There are also two full-size practice courts, locker rooms, offices, a film room and meeting rooms.
The facility contains a state-of-the-art sports medicine training room and a 7,500-square-foot weight room with top-of-the-line equipment. The training room includes hydrotherapy, a biomechanics lab and a physical therapy and rehabilitation center.
Inside the facility lies USD’s Science, Health and Research Lab with state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratory and clinical spaces.
For Wieseler, her new role provides an opportunity to oversee rapidly changing indoor and outdoor facilities, which she believes has taken Coyote athletics to the next level.
“Before these changes, it was all on top of each other. We had multiple sports going on at the same time in the same place, even the intramurals,” she said. “Now, we not only have all this additional space but also the weight room that benefits all athletes.”
THE PANDEMIC
With such dramatic changes, Wieseler thought she had seen it all.
Then came the pandemic.
The USD campus, including the athletic staff, was thrown into uncharted territory. An active scene was suddenly shut down and thrust into dealing with an unknown and highly contagious disease.
“COVID struck and it was all in limbo. We were left wondering, ‘How do we handle this?’” she said. “We were shut down, and we wondered what would happen to both the athletes and employees.”
Wieseler credited USD officials with keeping the ship afloat, led by Athletic Director David Herbster along with Corey Jenkins, senior associate athletic director in charge of facilities management.
The department retained staff members, with their roles changing in response to COVID, Wieseler said. “We really deep-cleaned the locker rooms, offices and other areas with disinfectant, for all sports,” she said.
When activities resumed, the regimen shifted quickly. In particular, the facilities and custodial staffs worked nearly round-the-clock during the high school football championships, disinfecting the locker rooms between games.
“We went from 0 to 100 really quick,” Wieseler said. “I’m not sure how we got through it. We just jumped in with all hands on deck, but the staff did a great job. It was a real team effort.”
The facilities team also continuously cleaned the Dome’s fan areas and enforced the mask mandates and social distancing recommendations.
“We had signage all over the building, and we placed hand sanitizers all around,” she said. “We did the best we could to make the concourse and seating areas as safe as possible but also make fans feel at home.”
PLANNING AHEAD
A typical football game day usually runs 10-14 hours, from set-up to clean-up. In some cases, the staff may work overnight so the facility is ready the next morning. During those occasions, the department tries to rotate staff.
Wieseler believes she has benefited greatly from her tenure at USD, allowing her to know the facilities and organization, and overseeing a department.
“I was an equipment manager for five years. I worked with the football gear and all the other things. We took care of the laundry, too,” she said. “When the basketball arena opened in 2016, the opportunity (for management) came up. I applied for it and got it.”
As the new school year begins, Wieseler will sit down with her staff and other athletic department officials to finalize planning and preparations.
“We have things running really well here at USD,” she said. “People don’t normally see a lot of what goes on behind the scenes at sporting events.”
Wieseler looks forward to her new role as part of the Coyote team.
“We’ll see where this takes me. I have learned a lot and have had fun. There’s never a day where I don’t enjoy what I’m doing,” she said.
“The best thing is being part of the Game Day experience and seeing the athletic teams’ success. That excitement never goes away.”
