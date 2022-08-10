Wieseler’s New Role Keeps USD Athletic Facilities Running
Buy Now

University of South Dakota fans pack the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC), one of the facilities overseen by St. Helena, Nebraska, native Sara Wieseler.

 COURTESY PHOTO

VERMILLION –- On game day, Sara Wieseler’s team isn’t competing but still plays a major role in the University of South Dakota’s success.

The St. Helena, Nebraska, native serves as the new director of athletic facilities, overseeing a team for custodial and facility operations at the NCAA Division I school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.