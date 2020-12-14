Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Robert Moore, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for entering or remaining in a building (unlawful occupancy) and violation of a conditional bond — no contact in a domestic arrest.
• Mya Kees, 21, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of one oz. or less of marijuana in a Drug Free Zone and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Sydney Nielsen, 25, Viborg, was arrested Friday for speeding and driving under the influence.
• Maron Redding, 54, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Brenda Scheetz, 48, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to send a child to school.
• Gerald Never Misses A Shot, 42, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold.
• Andrew St. Pierre, 36, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on warrants for breach of condition without order and failure to appear.
• Keith Fischer, 37, Menno, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Amber Purdy, 41, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Spencer Hulse, 35, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for aggravated assault.
