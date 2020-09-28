Rounds Likes President’s Supreme Court Nomination

President Donald Trump’s nominee to the United States Supreme Court is getting a thumb’s up from South Dakota’s junior senator.
Sen. Mike Rounds said he approved of the president’s selection of Amy Coney Barrett, Rounds told the Press & Dakotan during a stop in Yankton on Saturday evening for the Yankton County Lincoln Day Dinner at JoDean’s.
“I think President Trump made an excellent choice,” Rounds said.
The 48-year-old Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame and judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, was previously approved by the Senate — with some Democratic support, Rounds added — to her current position on the federal bench and had been viewed as a likely nominee to the Supreme Court to replace associate Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died last week.
“It comes as no surprise; this is the one we were expecting,” Rounds said. “Nonetheless, it is, I think, a very good choice.”
Rounds said he plans to meet with Barrett, just as he did four years ago when President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. Republicans refused to hold hearings or vote on Garland’s nomination, eight months before the 2016 presidential election.
“And I told him, the president has a duty to nominate an individual to fill a vacancy,” Rounds said. “And every president, when there has been a vacancy, has made a nomination.”
Rounds said if it is determined that Barrett has the merits to be approved for the Supreme Court, he will be ready to vote whenever the vote is called.
As for the timing for the upcoming hearings, Rounds said Saturday that he believed that they would begin the week of Oct. 12 before the Judiciary Committee.
“I believe if everything works the way we hope it does, she’ll be up before the Senate as much as 10 days to two weeks before the election,” he said.
“I think she will be in place, if she merits the vote, before the election.”
That election — Nov. 3 — was understandably a popular topic during Saturday night’s Lincoln Day Dinner, which featured state and local Republican candidates.
Before Rounds took to the microphone, the audience heard from Yankton County Commission candidates Wanda Fox and Don Kettering, as well as District 18 House candidate Mike Stevens and District 18 Senate candidate Jean Hunhoff.
Also speaking were Public Utilities Commissioner candidate Gary Hanson and a representative from U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson’s campaign. South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett also provided a brief update on the need for poll workers for the upcoming election.
Rounds closed the night with a speech that touched a number of issues, including COVID-19. He told the audience that the virus “is for real.”
“We’re going to beat this, but we’ll do it by using South Dakota common sense,” Rounds said.
It’s still important to follow guidelines and to practice social distancing, he told the Press & Dakotan.
“I wear a mask whenever my common sense says I should,” Rounds said. “I’m not afraid to share that with people — if you think you need to wear it, wear it.”
Rounds also provided the Press & Dakotan with an update on his wife Jean, who underwent surgery earlier this month to remove a malignancy that was discovered in a checkup following her previous cancer treatment. A small malignancy was discovered on the same hip bone where the first tumor was discovered, Rounds said. His wife underwent another procedure, an ablation, to kill that malignancy, he added.
“We’re very grateful that we have doctors who know what to do, and we have confidence in them,” Rounds said.
During his Lincoln Day Dinner speech, Rounds told the audience that the Republican Party has gained momentum in South Dakota over the past four decades.
There are, he said, 76,000 more registered Republicans in the state than there are Democrats, and 2,500 more Republicans in Yankton County.
For those unsure on how to vote in the upcoming election, Rounds said the job of Republicans id to share that there “is room inside this tent of ours.”
According to Dan Lederman, the chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party, Republicans control 89% of the state Legislature.
During an interview Saturday evening, Lederman credited the leadership of Gov. Kristi Noem and the state leaders for ensuring the state has a balanced budget and ‘excess surplus of revenues,’ even during the pandemic.
The excitement for Republican candidates remains strong across the state, Lederman added.
“I think the presidential race is really what is fueling the enthusiasm right now across the country and in South Dakota,” he said. “And we definitely see the enthusiasm gap between Republicans and Democrats.”
As Rounds has crossed the state, he said voters have understood that Republicans have a “real challenge” to keep the Senate, but that they want to see President Trump get reelected.
“They know he is a very unique president,” Rounds said. “If you take a look at people in terms of opinion polls, there is nobody in the middle. Everybody either approves of him and will vote for him, or already knows they will not vote for him.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.