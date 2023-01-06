A Listener Who Helps Others
Buy Now

Diane Reese has been named Yankton’s 2022 Citizen of the Year. She is shown here with her cat Amy (also known as “Mama.”)

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Listening to the voices of the forgotten has led Diane Reese through a lifetime of helping people.

For her efforts and her impact on the community, she has been named Yankton’s Citizen of the Year for 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.