A Listener Who Helps Others

Listening to the voices of the forgotten has led Diane Reese through a lifetime of helping people.
For her efforts and her impact on the community, she has been named Yankton’s Citizen of the Year for 2022.
Reese was nominated for the honor by her son, Mike Huether, for many reasons, but top among those was her passion for people and for making a difference in her community.
“She did not come from a privileged background and has used the challenges that she has faced in life to propel her even more to make a difference for others,” he said. “She is driven by making the most out of the days that God gives her.”
Thousands of mentally and emotionally handicapped people were touched during her 36 years of nursing at the Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, he said.
In the 1970s, Reese began her career at what was then known as the Yankton State Hospital as a psychiatric staff nurse. She later became a charge nurse, responsible for acute units, and was ultimately named supervisor of all the units at the hospital, a challenging position but one that she loved, Reese said.
Early on, she accepted the position of nurse for Ordway I, which housed less acute, but potentially physically aggressive long-term patients. Due to potential danger, nurses were not stationed there, but only walked through checking for issues.
There was little communication with the patients, she said, noting that it was not a welcoming place.
“Ordway had always been closed down (from access),” Reese said. “Any patient who was on Ordway did not leave the building.”
One particular doctor, who was very involved with Ordway, asked Reese if she would be willing to spend more time there as a full-time nurse, which sounded great to her.
“I always had a real soft heart for any animal or any person who was frowned on, who would be left out, be forgotten,” Reese said. “Eventually, I became a nurse on Ordway I, which housed men with mental illness, and then eventually, I became a supervisor and just kind of went up the ladder to different assignments, but I loved (Ordway I),” Reese said.
Her first day at Ordway, Reese said she was flanked by two large men from the staff as soon as she walked into the building. They were there basically to act as body guards.
“I said, ‘Well, I would really prefer that I go out on the unit and just try to begin to open up some kind of communication, whether it’s just putting out my hand to see if they’d be willing to shake my hand or would retreat,” Reese said. “They were very opposed. But I began communicating with the patients and they started coming out to meet me, and that’s how it all got started.”
Eventually, her guards agreed to give Reese a little distance and the space she needed to connect with patients, which worked, she said.
The move surprised the residents of Ordway I because, up to that point, there had been very little interaction between patients and staff, Reese said.
“There was a gentleman there who had obvious mental-health issues and was considered very violent and dangerous because he had taken a life,” she said. “I called him by name and I said, ‘I just wanted to come and greet you, and I would really like to be able to talk with you.’ He stood up and took a step forward and I made eye contact. He had tears in his eyes, probably because there hadn’t been much of that kind of interaction.”
Moments like that were hard for her, Reese said.
“I was there for about 36 years and I was never attacked other than the women on Ordway II, who were much more aggressive than the men,” she said.
The shift in patient care that began at the Ordway Unit would ultimately lead to its opening up and the residents being allowed out into the community, Reese said.
When Reese taught student nurses, she asked them to leave one thing at the door when they came to work: fear, she said.
“These people are like you and I. They just have some things that they’re burdened with, that they haven’t been able to deal with,” Reese said.
Outside of work, Reese found herself volunteering with programs like The Banquet, which she has been involved with for 27 years.
“(I enjoyed) seeing how people changed from when they first started coming to The Banquet,” she said. “It was a lot of heads down, and then gradually, they would come in and say, ‘Hi Diane!’ They felt much more comfortable.”
Reese’s volunteering also included groups like Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, The Center, the United Church of Christ and the United Way of Greater Yankton, to name a few.
In his nomination, Huether recalled how much his mother, who was divorced and raising four children, did with the limited finances available to her.
“A special treat for her family was going to Russo’s Pizzeria in Yankton for a $5 pizza and a $2 pitcher of pop,” he said. “During more strenuous times, Mom had no choice but to eliminate that rare but special night out. She knew it wouldn’t be popular, but it was necessary. Life back then was difficult, but it laid a solid foundation in so many ways. Our family learned how important it was to care for others, even more than it was to care for yourself.”
Being a single mom with kids while working at a mental hospital was also, at times, difficult for the children, who heard about it at school, Reese said.
“But then, I think it also really opened up their hearts to dealing with folks who maybe have issues,” she said.
———
Yankton’s Citizen of the Year award is sponsored by several community organizations and law firms and by the Press & Dakotan. A reception honoring Reese will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.