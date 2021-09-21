All Yankton Public School students, including JrK-12th grade, will be dismissed at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, for the Yankton High School Pioneer Days Homecoming Parade. There is no afternoon preschool at Webster School or early childhood preschool at Stewart School that day.
Bus students who ride Yankton School District buses will load the buses at 1:50 p.m. at their respective buildings. They will make the exchange at YMS and will leave YMS at approximately 2:15 p.m. Parents of elementary students may pick up their bus students at school at 2 p.m. if they are not riding the bus that day and have notified the school in advance.
Parents of JrK students at Webster should pick them up at school at 1:45 p.m., as they will be dismissed earlier due to traffic. Parents of in-town students should pick them up at school at 2 p.m. All elementary students should return the parade notice to their teacher, so plans are known for the early dismissal.
The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Mulberry and Second St., proceed west on Second St. to Cedar St., north on Cedar St. to Third St. and east on Third St. to Burleigh St. If inclement weather occurs, the parade will be cancelled, but school will still be dismissed at 2 p.m.
